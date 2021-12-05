Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 727,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 985,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.49. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.