Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 727,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 985,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.49. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

