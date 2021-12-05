Digitex (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.71 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $358,356.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00234734 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

