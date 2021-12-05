Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $188,673,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

