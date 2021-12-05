Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) by 230.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,126 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 3,196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JDST opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

