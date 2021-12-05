Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading Up 3.2%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 7,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 758,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several research analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Diversey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Diversey by 2.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

