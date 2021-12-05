DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

