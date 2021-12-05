Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 77,047 shares.The stock last traded at $66.60 and had previously closed at $66.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -128.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

