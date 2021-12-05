Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Document Security Systems in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Document Security Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

