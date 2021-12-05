DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.