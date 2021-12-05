DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $389.00 to $231.00. The stock had previously closed at $233.82, but opened at $161.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. DocuSign shares last traded at $144.50, with a volume of 475,522 shares changing hands.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

