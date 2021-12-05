DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Hits $0.0048

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $19.61 million and $2.89 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.41 or 0.08331901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,630.03 or 0.98406738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,637,376 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

