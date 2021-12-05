Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Hits $43.07 on Exchanges

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $43.07 or 0.00088349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $81,637.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 35% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00237598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

