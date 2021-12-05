Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.900-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.08 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.25 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.90-10.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.00. 3,111,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.60. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

