Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 109,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

