DoYourTip Price Reaches $0.52 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $756,045.87 and approximately $55,975.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00365265 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012464 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $783.06 or 0.01590305 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

