DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

