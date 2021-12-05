DragonVein Price Up 28.7% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $121,232.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,009.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.43 or 0.00951707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00260291 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

