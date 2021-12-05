Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Receives $63.50 Average PT from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of BROS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. 2,885,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,115. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.