Dynamite (DYNMT) One Day Volume Hits $181,051.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $75,356.51 and $181,051.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.54 or 0.00406960 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013683 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $780.11 or 0.01583088 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,319 coins and its circulating supply is 396,713 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.