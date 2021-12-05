Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DT stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 211.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,811. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

