Eagle Health Investments LP Grows Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises 4.8% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.36. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

