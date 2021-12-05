Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $612.19 million, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

