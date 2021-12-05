EchoLink (EKO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,248.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $189,629.42 and approximately $19,248.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00232805 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

