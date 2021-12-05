E&G Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.