E&G Advisors LP Invests $210,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

