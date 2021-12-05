E&G Advisors LP Makes New $319,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

