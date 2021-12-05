Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 267,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $162.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

