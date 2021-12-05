Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 1,363.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,346.50 ($17.59).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of ECM stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,192 ($15.57). 896,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,151.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,079.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 805.50 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.