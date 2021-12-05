Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $185.24 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $185.24 million and $847,491.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,908,071,963 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

