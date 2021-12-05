Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

