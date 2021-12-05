Ellevest Inc. Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $456.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.90 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.