Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.75.

TSE EMA opened at C$59.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 32.88. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.07.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

