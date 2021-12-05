Empty Set Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $119,193.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

