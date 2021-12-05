Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,160 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises approximately 2.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $53,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

