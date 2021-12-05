Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Up 0.1%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 9,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

EDVMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

