Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

