Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

