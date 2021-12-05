Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

