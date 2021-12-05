Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes Sells 5,000 Shares

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.43. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $181,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

