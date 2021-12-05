Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,386 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $63,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,844 shares of company stock worth $1,604,868 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.