Eroscoin (ERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,793.49

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Eroscoin has a total market capitalization of $90,793.49 and approximately $5,411.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eroscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eroscoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00225713 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin (ERO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Eroscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eroscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eroscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eroscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eroscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.