Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) were up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 153,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 181,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$472.19 million and a P/E ratio of -21.48.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

