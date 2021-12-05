EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,846.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. EtherGem has a market cap of $381,938.94 and $1,846.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00218405 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.