Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Head to Head Survey

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -93.07% -44.29% -10.50% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.65% -36.92%

86.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $106.01 million 12.07 -$224.72 million ($1.53) -8.80 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.01 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.90%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

