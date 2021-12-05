EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

EVgo stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

