Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,756 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2,675.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average is $203.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.