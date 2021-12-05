Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 298 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.