Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 3,420 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $202.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.