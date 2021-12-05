Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 76,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

