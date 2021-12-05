Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

